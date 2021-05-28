Venture off on your own journey in life

Editor's note: This was Slade Sibenaller's valedictorian speech at the Carroll High School commencement ceremony. Well, class, I wasn’t quite sure how to start this speech. Should I go for a heart-warming opening? A funny memory? Maybe a motivational quote? Unfortunately, none of those are happening, so all I have to say is: we made it. We made it through the fastest four years of our lives while attending the most amount of school days from our beds, or at least I did.