Tea time breads are a British specialty, and there are just so many to choose from. These stovetop scones were originally called “teacakes,” but that makes them sound like a sweet dessert, in my opinion. And teacakes are often yeast-raised. This recipe is a bit more like bannocks, which are Scottish breads made in a skillet or on a griddle. But you could also call them scones, which are a bit more familiar to most of the world. No matter the name, I think you’ll love the healthy ingredients that make these biscuits perfect for afternoon tea or breakfast.