Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Up 103.37% in Premarket Trading

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleVertex Energy Inc (Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has risen Thursday morning, with the stock increasing 103.37% in pre-market trading to 3.62. VTNR's short-term technical score of 30 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 70% of stocks on the market. In the Oil...

The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
STOCKS
u.today

Long-Awaited Second Bitcoin Futures ETF Starts Trading on NASDAQ, Up on Premarket

Valkyrie Funds announces the launch of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF with the ticker BTF on NASDAQ. The trading starts now, while the long-awaited ETF opens with 1.61% growth on the pre-market. The fund tracks the value of Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin futures and is designed to create more exposure to the cryptocurrency market.
STOCKS
#Vtnr#Vertex Energy Inc#Eps
The Motley Fool

Why Stantec Stock Jumped Double Digits This Week

The design and engineering firm is juicing growth in its infrastructure business. Global design, engineering, and project management company Stantec (NYSE:STN) was already having a solid year before its stock hit new, all-time highs this week. The recent catalyst was the announcement of an acquisition that will significantly grow the company's North American consulting business for environmental services. That news drove the stock up 15% before shares pared back some of those gains. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT Friday, shares are still about 12% higher for the week.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why iQiyi Stock Was Winning This Week

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ), a China-based purveyor of streaming video, saw its stock rise in the low-double digits across the span of this week. As of late afternoon trading Friday, the shares had risen by just over 10% week-to-date, thanks in large part to significant content news from the company. So what.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Lam Research (LRCX) Posts Positive Financial Results; Stock Slips Pre-Market

Lam Research (LRCX) has just posted its financial earnings report for the period ending on September 26, 2021. The company, which builds equipment used in the semiconductor industry, reported revenue for this period that was up by more than a billion dollars year-over-year. Pre-market today, Oct. 21, LRCX stock was...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edging Higher At Close

Health care stocks were moderately higher late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.3%, reversing a prior decline. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.7%. In company news, Kadmon (KDMN) was 9.4% higher...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Add to Thursday Declines Ahead of Market Close

Energy stocks extended their declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Post Small Gains in Afternoon Rebound

Technology stocks turned narrowly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.9% this afternoon. In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) rallied Thursday, climbing as much as 421% to a best-ever $51.90 a share after the blank-check company...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Do Traders Think Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Can Keep Climbing Thursday?

Overall market sentiment has been high on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock lately. UNP receives a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment is a very short-term indicator that is entirely technical. There is no information about the health of profitability of the underlying company in our sentiment score. As a technical indicator, news about the stock, or company, such as an earnings release or other event, could move the stock counter to the recent trend. Price action is generally the best indicator of sentiment. For a stock to go up, investors must feel good about it. Similarly, a stock that is in a downtrend must be out of favor. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator considers price action and recent trends in volume. Increasing volumes often mean that a trend is strengthening, while decreasing volumes can signal that a reversal could come soon. The options market is another place to get signals about sentiment. Since options allow investors to place bets on the price of a stock, we consider the ratio of calls and puts for stocks where options are available.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Finance Stocks Continue to Lead 52-Week Highs; Markets Flat Thursday

During trading Thursday, 162 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 11 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.03% so far today while the Dow is down 0.39%, the Nasdaq is up 0.35%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.07%. Sector Highlights. Financial Services...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 23.4% to $10.93 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.56 billion, as nutrition sales rose 9.6%, diagnostics sales increased 48.2%, established pharmaceuticals sales grew 15.15 and medical devices sales rose 14.6%. Sales growth outpaced the 13.9% rise in operating costs and expenses. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with the FactSet consensus of $4.46. Abbott Labs' stock has gained 9.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 20.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

