The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially dipped on Friday but then turned around to show signs of strength as the market looks ready to go looking towards the $75 level. The $75 level of course is psychologically important, but at the end of the day I think it will more than likely give way to the buyers. All things being equal, demand for crude oil should continue to pick up over the next several months, so I think at this point in time any pullback should be a nice buying opportunity. The 50 day EMA is reaching towards the top of the ascending triangle that we recently broken out of, so I think that essentially will be your “floor the market.”