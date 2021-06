The Japanese yen was the biggest loser while the Kiwi took the top spot among the major currencies as positive risk sentiment seemed to be the main market driver this week. On the intermarket chart above, we can see a general positive lean in the markets this week, characterized by rising equities, bond yields, and commodities against a weaker U.S. dollar and falling bond prices. The only outlier market was the crypto market, once again in turmoil early in the week on news that the Chinese government ordered a shutdown of bitcoin miners and for financial institutions to refuse service for crypto related activities.