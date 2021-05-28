Remembering an ace pitcher and war hero

Nick Castellanos is an enigma. I say that in absolutely the most admirable fashion possible. Off the field, he reads as a very spiritual, artistic type. The type of person who ditches his smartphone in favor of a flip phone as part of a process to cultivate his own happiness. The type of person who refers to every day as Opening Day. The type who utilizes (past tense?) his social media to deploy his artistic and poetic endeavors. If ever there was a free spirit in Major League Baseball, you’re likely going to find it in Nick Castellanos.