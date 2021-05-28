St. Boniface receives over $103,000 Sicheri grants
KERSEY — Recently, the Elk County Community Foundation leadership had the opportunity to visit the St. Boniface pre-school. The Community Foundation provided a $68,819 grant this year for the school and for tuition assistance for the students attending the Montessori based pre-school program. In addition, ECCF granted another $34,369 to St. Boniface Church for their Faith Formation programs. These grants were made from the Frank and Josephine Sicheri Family Fund, a designated fund administered by the Foundation.www.bradfordera.com