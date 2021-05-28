Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania adults reach 70% mark for first vaccinations; mask order to be lifted

By JOELLEN WANKEL jwankel@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 19 days ago

Pennsylvania Department of Health Alison Beam made an announcement Thursday: the mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

