This Expertly Designed Pool House Is the Definition of Summer Goals
A pool house can be a whimsical and versatile escape with plenty of room for entertaining, evening barbecues, and summertime fun, but it has to stand up to kids, pets, and wet swimsuits. Designer Eddie Maestri of Dallas-based Maestri Studio has a background in commercial design but has always been drawn to residential projects. He first remodeled his own home before beginning Maestri Studio, a full-service architecture and interior design firm, in 2008.