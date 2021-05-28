Waterloo Black Hawks' scouts got the job done despite COVID restrictions

WATERLOO – In a lot of ways it was not business as usual the past year for the Waterloo Black Hawks scouting personnel. Then again, it had to be business as usual for the Black Hawks’ General Manger and Associate Head Coach Shane Fukushima’s scouting staff. “It was different, but we were still able to get out and see a lot of players,” said Bryn Chyzyk who is based out of Minneapolis. “You had to sign up in advance to be able to come and a lot of venues limited how many people could get in. There were challenges, but we got in to see as many kids as we could.” For Matt Grainda and Andrew Weiss, scouts based out of Indianapolis, their two primary scouting regions – Chicago and Detroit – were shut down for much of the scouting season. That forced Grainda and Weiss to stay alert and have a bag packed to be able to leave on short-noticed. “Most of those cities were closed down with COVID restrictions,” Grainda said. “It was a lot of travel to…I wouldn’t call them non-hockey markets, but a lot of showcases are held in Minnesota, Detroit, Chicago or Boston and this year they were all shutdown.