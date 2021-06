When it comes to Celtic and how they’ve handled their player contract situation, I’m finding it seriously difficult to point the finger. Don’t get me wrong, this football club deserves to be hammered from pillar to post. Whether it be due to the shocking mismanagement from the coaching staff, to the woeful indecision at boardroom level. Whether it’s the now 105 days without a manager, or the lack of communication with fans all season. Celtic deserve every inch of criticism they receive for these issues.