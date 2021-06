All about one of the largest protection and restoration efforts from any beauty brand to date. Dove is putting the planet’s beauty first with the announcement of the new Dove Forest Restoration Project to help fight climate change. In partnership with Conservation International, and in support of their collaboration with The Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MoEF) Dove is a global brand that is committed to protecting and restoring the beauty of the planet for everyone. Over the next five years, this project is designed to: