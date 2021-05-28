Cancel
Austin, TX

SENATE APPROVES MAJOR SPENDING BILLS

Fort Bend Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed the session's two major appropriations bills: one that sets the state budget for the next two years and another to align state accounts with what was budgeted in 2019. That latter bill, HB 2, was also amended to require legislative input on allocation of discretionary federal aid dollars, ensuring that the governor has to call lawmakers back into Austin to deal with billions in pandemic relief funds expected to arrive in Texas after the session ends on May 31st. This guarantees the commitment Governor Greg Abbott made to legislative leadership last week when he promised to add federal aid spending to the agenda of a special session he must call this fall to deal with redistricting. "Any money that we have discretion over, we will now hold back until there is a gubernatorial-called special session," said Senate Finance Committee chair and Flower Mound Senator Jane Nelson.

