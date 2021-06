Alabama and Boston College announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2031 and 2034 seasons on Wednesday. “Our future schedules continue to fill out nicely with quality home-and-home series, many of which present us with opportunities to play opponents and go places we haven’t been to in a while or ever,” said Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne in a release. “The 2031 matchup in Chestnut Hill will be a great trip for our team and our fans, and we look forward to hosting the Eagles here in Tuscaloosa in 2034.”