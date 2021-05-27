Taste Addison Park and Road Closures
We appreciate your understanding this event season with the set-up, tear-down, and road closures that occur to produce Taste Addison in Addison Circle Park. This year, we want to take the opportunity to share with you a few changes that will occur this event season. Due to public safety, while setting up and tearing down, the Special Events Department asks all visitors interested in Addison Circle Park to utilize a neighboring park within the District starting June 1. Additional parks include Spruill, Bosque, Beckert, and Parkview. Addison Circle Park will re-open on Tuesday, June 8. For more information about these parks please visit addisontexas.net/parksites.addisontexas.net