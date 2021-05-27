Taste Addison Park and Road Closures

The Renfrewshire Council, in exercise of the powers conferred on them by Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended by Schedule 1 of The Road Traffic (Temporary Restrictions) Act 1991, and of all other powers enabling them in that behalf, hereby gives notice that, because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the roads, no person shall drive or cause or permit to be driven or cause or permit any vehicle (except works vehicles) to wait or load on the following length of road in the town of Houston in the Unitary Authority of Renfrewshire: Closure: North Street, Houston between Main Street and Bogstonhill Road. Reason for Restriction: Sewer pipe renewal works.