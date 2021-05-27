Cancel
Taste Addison Park and Road Closures

addisontexas.net
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe appreciate your understanding this event season with the set-up, tear-down, and road closures that occur to produce Taste Addison in Addison Circle Park. This year, we want to take the opportunity to share with you a few changes that will occur this event season. Due to public safety, while setting up and tearing down, the Special Events Department asks all visitors interested in Addison Circle Park to utilize a neighboring park within the District starting June 1. Additional parks include Spruill, Bosque, Beckert, and Parkview. Addison Circle Park will re-open on Tuesday, June 8. For more information about these parks please visit addisontexas.net/parksites.

Lifestyleryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

Hastings Country Park footpath to reopen after years of closure

The path was initially closed in 2013, after a serious landslip destroyed footpaths and left it unsafe for use. Specialist geotechnical engineers have now advised that the area is stable, meaning it is safe to be reopened to public in the future. Work is due to begin in the autumn...
Maryville, TNDaily Times

City releases road closure schedule for Summer on Broadway

A variety of closures will be in place during today through Saturday to accommodate this year’s Summer on Broadway event, city of Maryville officials announced. This Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, the Blount Partnership will host the 2021 Summer on Broadway in downtown Maryville. To provide space for...
Traffickool1045fm.com

Lane Closure for Old Farm Road

There will be a lane closure north of the Gillem Lateral starting on Friday, June 25, and it is anticipated to be in effect until June 29. The road work will be done as part of the Water Main Rehabilitation, Carreon Place, and the Alley North of Picacho project. Motorists...
Hartford, ILTelegraph

Weekend road closure in Hartford

HARTFORD — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced Illinois 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, to about 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

City announces road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The city of Bowling Green announced a Church Street Road closure this week. Church Street between Barry Street and Nugent Street will be closed for construction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and all of next week. It will be open on evenings...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A sinkhole is causing road closures in north Laredo. The sinkhole is reported by Las Cruces and Santa Maria, closing off Las Cruces to all traffic. Please seek alternate routes and expect delays.
barrheadnews.com

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE Dean Park Road, Renfrew

The Renfrewshire Council, in exercise of the powers conferred on them by Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended by Schedule 1 of The Road Traffic (Temporary Restrictions) Act 1991, and of all other powers enabling them in that behalf, hereby gives notice that, because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the roads, no person shall drive or cause or permit to be driven or cause or permit any vehicle (except works vehicles) to wait or load on the following length of road in the town of Renfrew in the Unitary Authority of Renfrewshire: Dean Park Road, From Hanning Road to Camps Cres.
barrheadnews.com

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE North Street, Houston

The Renfrewshire Council, in exercise of the powers conferred on them by Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended by Schedule 1 of The Road Traffic (Temporary Restrictions) Act 1991, and of all other powers enabling them in that behalf, hereby gives notice that, because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near the roads, no person shall drive or cause or permit to be driven or cause or permit any vehicle (except works vehicles) to wait or load on the following length of road in the town of Houston in the Unitary Authority of Renfrewshire: Closure: North Street, Houston between Main Street and Bogstonhill Road. Reason for Restriction: Sewer pipe renewal works.
Trafficchampaignil.gov

Francis Drive Road Closure

In order to install sanitary sewer service at 1413 N Prospect Avenue, Anderson Brothers 3 will close Francis Drive between Highland Avenue and Prospect Avenue. The closure will begin on Monday, June 28, 2021, and will reopen on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, weather permitting. Through traffic will not be allowed during the closure. Access to local properties will be maintained.
White Township, PAwccsradio.com

ROAD CLOSURE SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

The White Township Supervisors announced a road closure that will go into effect tomorrow as a result of a maintenance project. The Supervisors say that Saltsburg Ave. through Rustic Lodge Road will be closed for stream crossing repairs beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow and running until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Signs will be posted during the repair to alert drivers of this restriction and thru traffic will not be possible during this time.
Trafficchampaignil.gov

Daniel Street Road Closure

In order to facilitate construction at 812 S Sixth Street, J H Findorff will close Daniel Street between Sixth Street and Wright Street. The closures will occur on:. – Monday, June 21, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Macon County, ILHerald & Review

Road closure planned on Walker Road

DECATUR — Macon County Highway 34 (Walker Road) will be closed between Church Road and McDonald Road from 7 a.m. Monday, June 21, until 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, for roadway patching. Photos: Spring road construction. Don't look now but road building equipment is probably in your rear view mirror....
Hocking County, OHLogan Daily News

Road closures scheduled in county

The Hocking County Engineer on Thursday announced two pending road closures. Moore Road will be closed on Tuesday, June 22 from Vickers Road to state Route 328 between 7:30 a.m and 3 p.m., so that county crews can replace culverts at various locations prior to resurfacing. Cherry Ridge Road will...
Mcallen, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Road Closure for La Vista Avenue

The City of McAllen will be performing roadway intersection improvements at La Vista Avenue and 4th Street. Installation of traffic calming upgrades to the intersection will cause a road closure along La Vista Avenue. The roadway will be closed to all through traffic between 5th Street and 2nd Street on...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Road closure on South Lakeshore Drive

DECATUR — The road at 550 S. Lakeshore Drive will be closed beginning immediately for the replacement of the Lakeshore Pump Station. The road is expected to be closed until March 11, 2022. Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Road closures, parking changes to expect during Grandma's Marathon weekend

Grandma's Marathon organizers are asking everyone to expect heavy traffic this weekend in Duluth, especially with construction reducing Interstate 35 to one lane between Garfield Avenue and 40th Avenue West. "We expect the most significant delays to come on Friday afternoon, so if you are on the road at that...
Oak Ridge, TNWYSH AM 1380

REMINDER: Road closures in OR for cycling event

(Submitted, Explore Oak Ridge) The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial Championships will be held in Knoxville and Oak Ridge June 17-20. In partnership with Visit Knoxville, The City of Oak Ridge is proud to host the ITT National Championships for the third time. On Thursday, June 17,...
Trafficvillageofgreenisland.com

Traffic delays and road closures today

Please be advised there will be traffic delays and road closures in the area of the Arch and James Street intersection due to demo work. Arch Street, from Paine to High, will be closed to local traffic. James Street, from Swan to Bleecker, will also be closed. If you have to travel through this area, please use caution. Thank you for your cooperation.
Delhi, NYDaily Star

Culvert replacement to cause road closure

The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 2 in the town of Delhi to through traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, to replace a culvert pipe. The closure will be between Maggie Hoag Road and Herr Road, according to a media release. It is expected that the road will be back open by 6 p.m. The rain date for this project is Thursday, June 24. The traveling public should use alternate routes.
Winfield, KS1025theriver.com

Road closure today in Winfield

Cowley County Government has announced a Street Closure: 10th Avenue in Winfield will be closed from Main St. to Bliss St. today from 8am-6pm. The City of Winfield will be performing slurry sealing on 10th Ave.