Today is Wednesday, I woke up somewhat early before eating some breakfast and talking with my buddy who we had picked up the night before. After talking for a bit, I headed to workout with my roommate. Today there was only a few guys at workout today, so we got through the workout pretty quick. Today since we have a game in the Jr. Elite League. While we waited for the game to near, I watched a little T.V. before watching the Lightning and the Islanders play in game six.