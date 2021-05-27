MUNICIPALITY OF MONROEVILLE NO...

Cancel
Monroeville, PA

MUNICIPALITY OF MONROEVILLE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 22 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Council of the Municipality of Monroeville will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2021, at 6:50 PM prevailing time at the Municipal Center of the Municipality of Monroeville, 2700 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146. The public hearing will be held pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, to consider and approve the proposal of Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company #4 to obtain tax-free financing to refinance certain additions and renovations to a building used as a fire station and located at 4370 Northern Pike, Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146, and to pay costs and expenses incidental to the financing, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000.00.

