Gonzaga University has hired D.J Gurule as head coach of the men’s tennis program and Natalie Pluskota-Hamberg to lead the women’s tennis program going forward. "We are so excited to announce the hiring of D.J. as our head men's tennis coach and Natalie as our head women's tennis coach," GU Athletic Director Mike Roth said in a news release. "The pair have been instrumental in the growth and success of our women's tennis program and we are excited to see what they can accomplish in the coming seasons."