Report planned on Missouri district's handling of sex abuse

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A report is expected next month on a suburban St. Louis school district’s handling of past sexual abuse and misconduct complaints. Investigators with Kansas City-based Encompass Resolution have reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, including previous investigative files and Facebook posts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. The firm will present those findings on June 28 to the Kirkwood School Board.

#Sexual Abuse#Sex Abuse#St Louis Police#Ap#Encompass Resolution#The Kirkwood School Board#Forder Elementary
