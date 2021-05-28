Report planned on Missouri district's handling of sex abuse

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.