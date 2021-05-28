Report planned on Missouri district's handling of sex abuse
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A report is expected next month on a suburban St. Louis school district’s handling of past sexual abuse and misconduct complaints. Investigators with Kansas City-based Encompass Resolution have reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, including previous investigative files and Facebook posts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. The firm will present those findings on June 28 to the Kirkwood School Board.www.stltoday.com