Whether you're a ham and cheese or a PB&J fan, we can all agree it's the time of year where lunch just tastes better on the go! While we hope you're planning ahead and opting for less of those single use, disposable lunch options, we know sometimes you need to ditch the wrappers when you've finished eating. Click through the stars on our picnic scene below below to see what belongs in the recycling, and what is better left in the trash.