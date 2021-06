African countries need lots of resources to recover from COVID-19 pandemic, says the President of African Development Bank (AfDB). “The effects of the pandemic on the continent’s economy have been massive. Africa’s cumulative GDP losses are estimated between $145 billion and $190 billion. Africa will need a lot of resources to support its recovery. Low-income sub-Saharan African countries alone will need $245 billion by 2030, while all of sub-Saharan Africa will need $425 billion by 2030,” said AfDB President Dr Akin Adesina. He made the remark this morning speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of AfDB.