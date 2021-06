Somehow, I ended up with having another senior graduate from high school this year. For those of you keeping track at home, this is kid number three out of six for me. Despite the weirdness of this last school year, it still happened. The usual ‘cues’ that the end was near weren’t there. There were no end of season banquets, last performances, or award ceremonies (well we had one on zoom). There was no last homecoming or a last prom. His time at school just kind of dwindled until… he didn’t have it anymore. I never took a last day of school photo for him because I am not even sure when it was. To call his senior year anticlimactic is an understatement.