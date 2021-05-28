STUFF WE LIKE: Friday, May 28, 2021

The premiere episode of the “Gossip Girl” reboot will air on The CW after it debuts on HBO Max. The follow-up to the beloved series, which originally aired on The CW from 2007-2012, will become available on HBO Max on July 8. On July 9, The CW will air the first episode from 8-9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will then be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, there are no plans at present for the broadcaster to air more than just the first episode.