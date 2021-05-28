Cancel
Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event

Trumann Democrat
 28 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee hinted Friday that even local fans may be barred from venues when the games open in just under two months. Fans from abroad were ruled out months ago as being too risky during a pandemic.

www.wabashplaindealer.com
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
