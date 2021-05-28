Dr. Anne Hendershott, The Politics of Envy

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDr. Anne Hendershott, Director of the Veritas Center for Ethics in Public Life at Franciscan University in Steubenville, joins host Doug Keck on the EWTN Bookmark set to talk about her latest book, The Politics of Envy. As with previous books she discussed several years ago on EWTN Bookmark (Status Envy, The Politics of Abortion, and The Politics of Deviance), Hendershott is clear, incisive, and direct: too many in the current generation, she maintains, envy others and want to be envied, believing that “no one else is more deserving of advantages and rewards than they.” Hendershott explains why envy is the worst of the Seven Deadly Sins, a sin against which the Bible specifically warns us. Doug observes that The Politics of Envy provides a way out of this disordered thinking, which has been the root cause of mobs, violence, and leanings toward socialism and Marxism.

