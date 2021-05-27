Update from the Water & Sewer Division - Unidirectional Flushing Program is Finished for the Season

The Sullivan City Council approved an ordinance revising sewer and water rates for the city of Sullivan during Monday’s meeting. Commissioner Chuck Woodworth said the rate changes within this ordinance include the four percent discussed and authorized at the last meeting. It also includes a tiered rate for those who use more than 4,000 gallons a month. The reason for adding the tiered rate is to make the city eligible to qualify for hundreds of thousands of dollars of grant money from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for water main replacements and other water projects. If they are not awarded a grant, they can remove the tiered rate at that time. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.