Update from the Water & Sewer Division - Unidirectional Flushing Program is Finished for the Season

shrewsburyma.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, May 28, 2021, 5:30 p.m. update: Hydra Tech unidirectional flushed the following streets today to complete Zone 3: Stanley Road, Browne Road, Rolfe Avenue, Fairlawn Circle, Gordon Road, Tatum Road, Gleason Road, Sias Avenue, Bailey Road. This concludes the unidirectional flushing program for the spring season. To date, they have completed the unidirectional flushing of Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8. We thank you for your patience and understanding as this work has taken place. Please follow the link below for a map of the flushing zones.

