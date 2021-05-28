I wanted heirloom wheat for my restaurant's ramen noodles. So, my 73-year-old father hit the field

Every time a bag of wheat from Japan was delivered to the back door of Ramen Bowls, the restaurant I co-own in Lawrence, Kansas, I had the same thought: Wouldn’t it make more sense for my business – not to mention the planet – if I could get my hands on some local heirloom wheat to mill and use to make wheat noodles for the ramen shop? Up until this point, we’d been making all of our ramen noodles in-house using our own Japanese noodle maker, and we were having to pay for bags and bags of wheat flour to be shipped to Lawrence each month. This was wheat that was grown in Canada, then shipped to Japan, then shipped from Japan to California and finally delivered to the restaurant, where it’s made into fresh ramen noodles.