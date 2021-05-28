Gold and Silver in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide
Gold made new, all-time highs in August of 2020. Since then, it's been weak, while other assets have outperformed. Yet, it's likely that gold will remain strong given expectations of increasing inflation. Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), and B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) are 5 miners with major upside.Throughout human history, gold and silver have functioned as money due to their rareness and unique properties. Precious metals are a proven medium of exchange, portable, divisible, interchangeable, durable, and valued across the world. It's remarkable that human civilizations of different eras, cultures, and geographies - all valued gold and silver, even though they had wildly different beliefs and ways of life. It almost seems as if the value of these assets is wired into our DNA.