Gold and Silver in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

Kinross Gold Corp Shares (NYSE: KGC) has lost 21% of its value in the past month and is currently trading above $ 6 per share. The decline in the title is mainly due to the weakness of gold prices. After rising sharply from $ 1,500 / ounce in January 2020 to over $ 2,000 / ounce in September 2020, gold prices have since remained volatile and have, in fact, fallen significantly. The weakness in the price of gold was due to the gradual lifting of lockdowns, which led to expectations of a faster economic recovery. In addition, the successful deployment of a vaccine led to an overall positive sentiment in the market, in turn affecting the prices of precious metals. The price of gold currently stands at $ 1,764 / ounce, marking a decline of more than 12% from its peak in September 2020. The price of gold has also seen a decline of almost 6% over the course of the year. month, due to an improving economic scenario and higher interest rate expectations in the coming months. The recent drop in gold prices has weighed on Kinross Gold shares as the company derives almost all of its income from the yellow metal. But will KGC stock continue on its downward trajectory over the next few weeks, or is a rally more likely?