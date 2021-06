Posted by Emily Bites in 3 Blue, 3 Purple, 6 Green, 7 PP, All Recipes, Salads. This classic Cobb Salad is a big, filling salad chock full of your favorite flavors! I’m going to go on the record and say that I am not into dainty salads. If I’m going to eat a salad as a meal, I want a big salad full of tasty, hearty mix-ins. This Cobb Salad is that type of salad! Full of chicken, salty bacon, creamy avocado, hard-boiled eggs, and juicy tomatoes and tossed in red wine vinaigrette, this salad is sure to satisfy. It makes a great lunch or dinner for just 282 calories or 6 Green, 3 Blue or 3 Purple WW (Weight Watchers) SmartPoints!