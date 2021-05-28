Cancel
Want to use fresh herbs all summer? It's thyme to think about your own garden

By Shannon Weber
feastmagazine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t think you have the time or the skills to manage a full-fledged fruit and vegetable garden, consider starting an herb garden. Notoriously low-maintenance and almost impossible to mess up, fresh herbs take up as little or as much space as you want, and they’re easy to move – like when you need to bring them inside for the winter. From basil to rosemary and lavender to sage, fresh herbs also add pops of flavor to a variety of dishes, and you might be surprised just how often you use them when they’re at your disposal.

www.feastmagazine.com
