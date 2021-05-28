Want to use fresh herbs all summer? It's thyme to think about your own garden
If you don’t think you have the time or the skills to manage a full-fledged fruit and vegetable garden, consider starting an herb garden. Notoriously low-maintenance and almost impossible to mess up, fresh herbs take up as little or as much space as you want, and they’re easy to move – like when you need to bring them inside for the winter. From basil to rosemary and lavender to sage, fresh herbs also add pops of flavor to a variety of dishes, and you might be surprised just how often you use them when they’re at your disposal.www.feastmagazine.com