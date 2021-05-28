Cancel
Get the recipe: Boeuf and Pomme Hash with Lavender Balsamic Reduction from Aviary by Lavender Falls

By Claire Porter
feastmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, Catherine Bersted and her husband, Thor, began serving lavender-infused small plates and drinks at Lavender Falls Farm in Clever, Missouri, with immediate success. Last year, the couple partnered with Aviary Café & Creperie in Springfield, Missouri, to create Aviary by Lavender Falls, which still serves the sought-after brunch specials from the café and crêperie but also boasts a delicious dinner menu.

Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...
Springfield, MOKYTV

LIST: Seek these Military Discounts specials all around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To honor the service of our military, local businesses around the Ozarks offer these discounted services to our active duty or veterans military community. Know of any local military discounts? Email us at awilliams@ky3.com to be included on this list. Applebee’s: 10% Everyday. Archie’s Italian Eatery:...
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.