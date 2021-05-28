Get the recipe: Boeuf and Pomme Hash with Lavender Balsamic Reduction from Aviary by Lavender Falls
In 2017, Catherine Bersted and her husband, Thor, began serving lavender-infused small plates and drinks at Lavender Falls Farm in Clever, Missouri, with immediate success. Last year, the couple partnered with Aviary Café & Creperie in Springfield, Missouri, to create Aviary by Lavender Falls, which still serves the sought-after brunch specials from the café and crêperie but also boasts a delicious dinner menu.www.feastmagazine.com