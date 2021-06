Keep vacation simple with these smart, no-stress recipes. Before heading to your AirBnB, there are a few things you need to consider: how stocked the kitchen will be, how much you need to cook and how you can avoid packing (or purchasing) way too much food. Many rental kitchens aren’t designed for serious cooking and won’t be super well-stocked. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t make a great meal that feeds the entire family. The following dinners, all of which require just a few ingredients that you’ll use again multiple times throughout the week, will ensure you’re covered in the kitchen and can enjoy your vacation without any stress.