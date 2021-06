Making yogurt at home may seem like a lot of work, but it is easier than you think! Plus, it only takes three ingredients and will save you money!. The three ingredients you need to make your own yogurt -- milk, unflavored yogurt, and sweetened condensed milk -- cost about $5 to make about 16 servings, while a quality Greek-style yogurt, even on sale, costs me about $1.50 per container. I figure it saves me about $19 a batch to make my own yogurt!