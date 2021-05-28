Shirred Duck Eggs with Summer Herb Pesto and Toast Soldiers
Shirred eggs are simply eggs baked in individual servings, which makes them an ideal choice for brunch: Just choose the number you need and start cooking. Here, I pair them with a pesto full of fresh summer herbs – think basil, parsley and mint. You can make the pesto ahead of time, and it’ll stay a lovely verdant green until you serve it. Pesto thickens as it chills, however, so bring it to room temperature before serving; should you forget (it happens to the best of us), stir in a little more olive oil to loosen it up.www.feastmagazine.com