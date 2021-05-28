Cancel
Shirred Duck Eggs with Summer Herb Pesto and Toast Soldiers

By Shannon Weber
feastmagazine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirred eggs are simply eggs baked in individual servings, which makes them an ideal choice for brunch: Just choose the number you need and start cooking. Here, I pair them with a pesto full of fresh summer herbs – think basil, parsley and mint. You can make the pesto ahead of time, and it’ll stay a lovely verdant green until you serve it. Pesto thickens as it chills, however, so bring it to room temperature before serving; should you forget (it happens to the best of us), stir in a little more olive oil to loosen it up.

www.feastmagazine.com
