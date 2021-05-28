Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The state of cybersecurity in financial services

finextra.com
 27 days ago

Financial services are at the heart of our global economy and it’s safe to say cybercrime is a major risk for the banking system. Cybersecurity has become a vital investment for the financial sector. In 2019, Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co stated that, “Cyberattacks may very well be the biggest threat to the U.S. financial system.” This is probably why J.P. Morgan Chase spends nearly $600 million each year to strengthen its cyber defenses and in the face of “a constant stream of attacks.”

finextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Cyber Attacks#Data Breaches#J P Morgan Chase Co#Cyberattacks#J P Morgan Chase#Forbes#Fbi#Boston Consulting Group#Accenture#Immuniweb#Orx News#Rcdevs#Time#Technology Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
Economycomplianceweek.com

Embrace of RegTech driving financial services transformation

Large global financial institutions are utilizing advanced technologies like never before to help manage their regulatory compliance needs, driving major efficiencies within compliance, risk, and internal audit functions in the process. Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial services industry, like all industries, had no choice but to come up...
Economytreasury.gov

Joint Statement on the U.S.-UK Financial Innovation Partnership Meeting

WASHINGTON – U.S. and UK participants in the U.S.-UK Financial Innovation Partnership (FIP) met virtually on June 23 and June 24, 2021 for a regulatory and commercial pillar meeting, to exchange views on topics of mutual interest in the U.S. and UK FinTech ecosystems and deepen ties between U.S. and UK financial authorities.
BusinessZacks.com

Visa (V) to Purchase Tink to Boost Open Banking in Europe

V - Free Report) has announced that it will acquire Tink, a European open banking platform, which is a third-party provider innovating and creating products and services by using customer data held by banks. The deal will be valued at $2.2 billion. The move resonates with Visa’s efforts to be...
Personal FinanceArab American News

New digital banking platform promises halal certified banking, no-interest loans

A new banking system offers its customer the first halal banking experience in the U.S., by promising no-interest lending and ethical investments. Fair is a “neobank”, or digital bank, that practices principles in line with Islamic law, which forbids usury, or collecting interest on loans. Fair’s customers can conduct business through its app, where customers can find a range of financial services based on Fair’s guiding principles. Every service is available for a one-time joining fee.
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Prove integrates TransUnion ID verification tech

Prove, the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number, announced today that it has integrated TransUnion’s TruValidate identity verification feature into its offering to launch a new, instant, digital identity solution in Hong Kong. The launch into this new market continues Prove’s expansion of its Phone Identity...
Economyaithority.com

Kovack Securities Selects Entreda To Provide Industry-leading Cybersecurity Compliance Platform To Financial Advisors And Registered Representatives

Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the wealth management and insurance industries, announced that Kovack Securities, an independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser that oversees $13.45 billion in total client assets, has selected Entreda to provide its 400 registered representatives and financial advisors Entreda’s proprietary cyber platform, Unify.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fintech lenders are critical to small businesses accessing PPP

As the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) head, Isabella Casillas Guzman, announced the closure of the nearly $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), policymakers and the media have been disproportionately focused on a very small percentage of fraud that took place in the program. What’s seemingly forgotten is the unprecedented public-private partnership that facilitated over 11 million forgivable PPP loans and supported more than 8.5 million small businesses and their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Digital ID providers extend technology to support compliance with financial regulations

Several digital identity technology providers have reached new agreements to extend their software and services to help businesses meet financial regulations. Sumsub and LexisNexis Risk Solutions have extended their digital ID technologies to support regulatory compliance for financial services, while Prove has partnered up to launch digital KYC services in Hong Kong and Yoti has added an estate agency partner.
Softwareaithority.com

Firmament Completes Investment in Cybersecurity Services & Software Provider CyberPoint

The Firmament Group, a leading provider of tailored capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced an investment in CyberPoint International, LLC, a provider of innovative cybersecurity services, solutions, and products to federal agencies and commercial enterprises. CyberPoint is led by industry veterans Karl Gumtow (CEO), and his wife,...
BusinessStreet.Com

Visa to Buy Swedish Open Banking Platform Tink for $2.15 Billion

Visa (V) - Get Report shares rose on Thursday after the payments company, looking to expand its reach in financial services, said it agreed to buy Tink, a Swedish open banking platform, for 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion). Tink, employing 400, “enables financial institutions, fintechs and merchants to build tailored...
EconomyNew Haven Register

Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi)

Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi) to Provide Investment Performance and Portfolio Analytics. Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Digital Financial, LLC. (DiFi) to provide investment portfolio analytics to the institutional investor community. The DiFi cloud-based asset master and supporting back-office ecosystem digitizes securitized, illiquid, or other non-securitized holdings and seamlessly harmonizes them with transaction history, benchmarks, pricing, tax lots, corporate actions and other relevant reference data. With live, direct integrations to hundreds of different data sources including financial institutions, custodians, accounting systems, trading systems, data warehouses, data vendors and automated tools for adding new connections, DiFi provides clients with maximum flexibility to build next-generation financial services and streamline legacy operations. This new relationship with Investics permits subscribers to the DiFi back-office data services to seamlessly integrate their portfolio holdings and transactions data with industry leading performance measurement, attribution, risk analytics and other investment analytics services through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE), running securely on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Economyfinextra.com

The Future of Payments 2021

Every player that operates within the intricate ecosystem of financial services is at a tipping point. The pandemic deeply entrenched the digital agenda, especially for payments, and financial institutions recognise that the effects of Covid-19 are likely to have a permanent impact on the industry. Tink1 found that 74% of...
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Increased transparency for a more climate-friendly financial sector

Disclosure standards increase transparency and reduce the costs incurred by investors as they search for sustainable investments, making easier the comparison of financial products. It was against this background that the Financial Stability Board launched, in 2017, a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), with recommendations on how to improve investors’ ability to appropriately assess and price climate-related risk and opportunities.
Economycuinsight.com

How regtech is improving efficiency in the financial services industry

Regulatory technology, or RegTech, was developed in the wake of the FinTech revolution and has been continuously expanding since the financial crisis of 2008. Experts predict it will rapidly advance the regulatory landscape by offering technological compliance solutions for the highly regulated financial services industry. According to Investopedia, “Regtech is...
EconomyCoinDesk

UK Financial Markets Regulator Warns About Unregistered Crypto-Asset Firms: Report

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said there are 111 unregistered crypto-asset firms operating in the country and they pose a risk to the broader financial system, according to a Reuters report. The FCA said that since January when it was appointed as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing supervisor of crypto-asset...
Economyfinextra.com

Trends that will shape Digital Banking's future

Find out the trends that will mould digital banking and how they will impact its future—the rise of FinTech and their association with FinTech. Until 2020, digital banking for banks was confined to having a web and mobile app, but the word now has a different meaning altogether. Last year has made banks realise the gaps in their digital banking journey; FinTech has given users a look into what is possible, enabling banks to rethink the speed at which they have been evolving.
Personal Financeinforisktoday.com

Best Practices for Fighting Authorized Push Payment Fraud

How can financial institutions deal with the problem of authorized push payment fraud? Three experts - Karen Boyer of People’s United Bank, Alasdair MacFarlane of NatWest Bank and Dave Excell of Featurespace - offer their insights on best practices. In a video interview with Information Security Media Group, the panelists...
Businessaithority.com

Movable Ink Adds Hospitality and Financial Services Expertise to Strategy Team

Movable Ink Strategy Team continues to grow, adding more digital marketing experts that deliver meaningful insights to our clients. The three newest members of our team are here to share a little about themselves and their perspective on the remainder of 2021. Robbie Freeman: Associate Director, Financial Services. Robbie has...
Economyarxiv.org

Dynamic Customer Embeddings for Financial Service Applications

As financial services (FS) companies have experienced drastic technology driven changes, the availability of new data streams provides the opportunity for more comprehensive customer understanding. We propose Dynamic Customer Embeddings (DCE), a framework that leverages customers' digital activity and a wide range of financial context to learn dense representations of customers in the FS industry. Our method examines customer actions and pageviews within a mobile or web digital session, the sequencing of the sessions themselves, and snapshots of common financial features across our organization at the time of login. We test our customer embeddings using real world data in three prediction problems: 1) the intent of a customer in their next digital session, 2) the probability of a customer calling the call centers after a session, and 3) the probability of a digital session to be fraudulent. DCE showed performance lift in all three downstream problems.