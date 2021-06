Class of 2021 Earns More Than $1.1 Million in Scholarships and Awards. South Carolina Connections Academy, one of the state’s most experienced tuition-free, online public schools for students in grades K-12, honored the school’s 577 graduating high school seniors during multiple commencement ceremonies this week. Students and families who were unable to join the in-person ceremonies in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville were given the option to join virtually. The Class of 2021 collectively earned more than $1.1 million in scholarships and awards.