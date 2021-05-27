Conneautville: 13421 West Co...
We have enough designer clothes, purses, shoes to start our own consignment store. 1000’s of name brand items, all sizes including many items still with tags and never worn. Bins full of LuLaRoe and lots of gently worn kid’s clothes, jewelry, furniture, twin headboards, oak bar stools, Drexel dining room table and chairs, lamps, household items, in-ground pool ladder, kid toys in excellent condition. Rain or shine. NOTHING GOES BACK INSIDE. Will entertain all reasonable offers.marketplace.meadvilletribune.com