There is nothing better than waking up to a new day smelling apples, butter and cinnamon in your home. This French toast breakfast recipe is quick and easy, providing that you soak the bread overnight, otherwise your French toast may be on the dry side. The toast is classically paired with fresh berries, crispy bacon and maple syrup, but I have added some extra comfort to this dish with caramelised apple wedges drenched in a cinnamon buttery sauce. That means you may not need the maple syrup after all.