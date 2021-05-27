Cancel
Idaho State

Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. MDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 22 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho court Wednesday on three murder charges in connection with the deaths of his late wife and his new wife’s two children. Meanwhile, the mother of the slain kids, Lori Vallow Daybell, had her first appearance on murder charges postponed because of unnamed exigent circumstances. The Daybells are at the center of a tangled case that involves bizarre apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell. If convicted, both Chad and Lori Daybell could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Washington — President Biden on Thursday signed into law a measure that makes June 19, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Vice President Harris, too, marked the White House event with remarks and introduced Mr. Biden. The bill, the Juneteenth Independence Day...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."