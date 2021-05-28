(READ) Donald Trump statement on Arizona Republican State Senators and the 2020 election audit
- May 25, 2021 - Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. Arizona Republican State Senators are engendering such tremendous respect, even adoration, for the great job they are doing on the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. Our Country is watching as early public reports are indicating a disaster, far greater than anyone had thought possible, for Arizona voters.sharylattkisson.com