Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US funded agency for Palestinian refugees, not Hamas

By Ian Timberlake
afp.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Social media posts claim Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers, bought “weapons of mass destruction” with $150 million provided by US President Joe Biden. But while Washington announced that amount of funding for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, both the aid organization and the US State Department say the money is subject to strict monitoring to prevent abuses, and it is for five locations, not just Gaza.

factcheck.afp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinian Refugees#Refugees Syria#Political Refugees#Islamist#The Us State Department#Covid#Israeli#Jewish#The State Department#Afp#Unrwa Facilities#Humanitarian Agenda#International Committee#Red Cross#Un General Assembly#Palestinian Armed Groups#Gaza Strip#Unrwa Funds#Lebanon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
Related
Protestsfloridianpress.com

Palestinian-Americans Chant Terror Group Hamas’ Call-to-Arms

Fort Lauderdale— The Federal courthouse was once again the scene of another protest by Palestinian-Americans against Israel. And while the protest was peaceful, protesters chanted the anti-semitic “from the river to the sea” call-to-arms by Palestinian activists and the terror groups Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.
MinoritiesNPR

Israel-Hamas Fighting Renewed Support For Palestinians Among BLM Activists

The recent fighting between Israel and Hamas came amid shifting opinions here in the U.S. about the broader conflict there. Support for the Palestinians here in this country has been growing, which has been a goal for activists in the pro-Palestinian movement. And for years, they have had support from Black Lives Matter organizers. As NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports, these two movements are connected by a complicated history.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

UNRWA — which Biden is funding again — is cozying up to Hamas (again)

What more proof does President Joe Biden need to get him to rethink his decision to resume US funding for the terror-enabling United Nations Relief and Works Agency?. This week, UNRWA Deputy Commissioner Leni Stenseth actually thanked Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar “for his positivity and desire to continue cooperation” with UNRWA, according to a statement from the terror group translated by HonestReporting. She also “affirmed her solidarity” and “offered condolences” on behalf of her agency for what Palestinians lost “in this latest Israeli aggression.”
Washington Statetucsonpost.com

Pro-Palestinian Rally in Washington Seeks End to US Aid to Israel

WASHINGTON - More than 1,000 people rallied Saturday in Washington in support of Palestinians and called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel. The demonstration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial came as a cease-fire that ended 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has held.
Politicsrebelnews.com

REPORT: U.S. taxpayer dollars funding Palestinian groups glorifying terrorism

Millions in US taxpayer dollars have gone to Palestinian groups that introduce children to convicted terrorists and treat those convicted terrorists as role models, reports an Israeli watchdog organization. NGO Monitor released the report on Wednesday which states that funds sent by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)...
U.S. Politicsisraelbehindthenews.com

US sets conditions for renewed UNRWA funding

The US State Department plans to condition aid money to the UN body for Palestinian refugees, according to a budget authorization request sent to the US Congress for approval, Thursday. In the document, the US State Department listed a series of reforms UNRWA would need to implement before receiving US...
Foreign PolicyThe Jewish Press

Gutsy Dems Dare to Condemn Rep Omar for Comparing US, Israel, to Hamas, Taliban

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted last Monday, suggesting: “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” and adding the cheeky note: “I asked Sec. Blinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”
Congress & Courtsdagblog.com

Jewish Dem. lawmakers consider condemning Omar for likening Hamas & Taliban to Israel & US

Https://www.jta.org/2021/06/09/politics/jewish-democratic-lawmakers-consider-condemning-ilhan-omar-for-likening-hamas-to-israel-and-us it's like "they know not what they do" Every single anti-Semitic statement on Twitter, every single anti-Semitic attack against Jews is a reminder of why Israel’s existence is so important. The people who think they’re hurting Israel by condemning Israel for defending its citizens are actually strengthening Israel https://t.co/ToWolKCvaT.
Africahornobserver.com

Somalia resumes diplomatic relations with Kenya

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) Somalia on Saturday said that it had normalized its diplomatic relations with Kenya, a Statement from Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said. The resumption of the diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries follows after Kenya announced to reopen its airspace to and...
Politicsjurist.org

US sanctions individuals funding Houthis in Yemen

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) added 12 individuals, entities and vessels to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list Thursday for funding Houthi efforts in Yemen. In a press release, the Treasury said that the newly designated persons were engaged in a smuggling operation....
Middle EastYNET News

The baseless charge that Israel is an apartheid state, again

The baseless accusations that Israel has adopted an apartheid system similar to South Africa's pre-1994 racial doctrine, just won't go away. Recently, Ilan Baruch and Dr. Alon Liel, two former Israeli diplomats who served as Israel's envoys in South Africa, have written in the South African internet periodical "Daily Maverick", that "Israel took inspiration from apartheid regimes."
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Israeli Forces Shoot at Palestinian Farmers in Gaza

Israeli forces on Sunday shot at Palestinian farmers east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed at the fence east of the city opened fire at the farmers who were tending to their land, forcing them to leave the area, according to Palestinian Authority’s news agency Wafa.
Worlduaemoments.com

UAE To Take A Seat on UN Security Council

A number of intellectuals participated in the of "In A Parallel World" The United Arab Emirates has been elected by member states to serve on the United Nations Security Council alongside Albania, Brazil, Gabon, and Ghana for the term 2022-2023. "The UAE has always been ready to shoulder its share...
Militaryboxden.com

Israel army: 'We failed to prevent Palestine resistance from launching rockets'

Israel army: 'We failed to prevent Palestine resistance from launching rockets'. Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces Aviv Kochavi recognised last week that Israel failed to prevent Palestinian resistance in Gaza from launching rockets and mortar shells during the 11-day Israeli offensive on the besieged enclave, the Times of Israel reported.