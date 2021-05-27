US funded agency for Palestinian refugees, not Hamas
Social media posts claim Hamas, the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers, bought "weapons of mass destruction" with $150 million provided by US President Joe Biden. But while Washington announced that amount of funding for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, both the aid organization and the US State Department say the money is subject to strict monitoring to prevent abuses, and it is for five locations, not just Gaza.