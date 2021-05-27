Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia scores AAA bond rating again this year

By Dave Williams
capitol-beat.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – The state of Georgia will be able to able to sell more than $1.1 billion in bonds next month for building projects at the lowest possible interest rates. The three main credit rating agencies have again given the Peach State a AAA rating on its general obligation bonds, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

capitol-beat.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Credit Ratings#Legislature#Interest Rates#The Peach State#The General Assembly#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Georgia Statesmokesignalsnews.com

Georgia announces sale of $1.097B in general obligation bonds

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced in a June 9 press release that the State of Georgia successfully sold $1.097 billion in two different series of general obligation bonds to fund new construction projects and equipment, make repairs and renovations to existing facilities, and purchase and retire outstanding bonds to achieve debt service savings.
Politicslootpress.com

West Virginia unemployment rate drops again

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased once again, dropping three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5 percent in May 2021. West Virginia’s unemployment rate has declined for 13 consecutive months and remains better than the national unemployment rate of 5.8%.
Georgia StateAlbany Herald

State of Georgia announces annual bond sale

ATLANTA — The state agency in charge of bond sales has approved the sale of nearly $1.1 billion in general obligation bonds to finance a variety of building projects. The Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission acted two weeks after the three main credit rating agencies renewed the state’s AAA credit rating, allowing favorable interest rates that will save tax money.
PoliticsNY1

New York state's credit outlook rises

A year ago, New York's finances were in serious doubt: Pay raises for public workers were put on hold, money was borrowed to cover essential expenses and economic activity was largely frozen in place as businesses and gathering spaces closed due to the pandemic. But now, as COVID-19 cases recede...
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb sees S&P rating improvement, strong financial outlook

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is reporting improvement when it comes to its current financial situation and future outlook. S&P Global Ratings raised its rating on Macon-Bibb County’s general obligation rating from A to AA-, which is two full notches. The increase is based on the recent improvements to Macon-Bibb’s current financial situation and future outlook.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

McKinney earns AAA ratings from Moody's and Standard & Poor's, Aa1 water and wastewater rating

McKINNEY, Texas (June 10, 2021) – The City of McKinney has again received the highest ratings issued from two major credit rating agencies for its general obligation (GO) bonds and certificates of obligation (CO). The city earned ratings of Aaa from Moody's and AAA from Standard & Poor's. The city also earned a rating of Aa1 from Moody's for its water and wastewater utilities system debt.
Cartersville, GAwbhfradio.org

City of Cartersville Bond Rating Report

S&P Global Ratings assigned its ‘AA’ bond rating to the City of Cartersville. This rating is essentially a two-notch boost from last year’s Moody’s Bond Rating. Click on the link below for more details.
Georgia Statewgog.com

A citizen group scores a victory in NE Georgia

Pilgrim Pride’s decision to abandon Franklin County, Georgia as a location for a rendering plant is being viewed in that county was a victory for people in the community who want a hand to decide what happens there. Pilgrim’s backed out of considering Franklin County for a rendering and pet food ingredient plant at I-85 and highway 320. The citizens’ efforts, led by Elizabeth Busby, was called “Stop the Rendering.” A rendering plant is a processing operation that recycles dead animals into products from human food to bi-diesel. Primary contributors to the facilities are the remains and waste from slaughterhouses.
New York City, NYPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New York sales tax collection posts 2nd straight strong month

(The Center Square) – New York received a double dose of good economic news over the past two days. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Wednesday local sales tax collections amounted to $1.4 billion in May. While that is down slightly from April’s $1.5 billion collection, it’s a turnaround from last year’s collection in May, when businesses were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Businessdailymagazine.news

Record Stimulus Helps Indian Firms Boost Financial Health

(Bloomberg) -- Unprecedented stimulus spending is leading to some early signs of recovery in the financial health of Indian companies after a tragic second wave of Covid-19. The ratio of upgrades to downgrades in ratings and credit outlooks by the local units of S&P Global Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Group has improved to 1.2 this quarter, set for the highest level in nearly three years, data compiled by Bloomberg show"Local companies are facing fewer downgrades during the second wave of the pandemic than during the first wave as most of them have bolstered their liquidity in the past couple of quarters, thanks to all the pandemic support announced by policymakers," said K. Ravichandran, a deputy chief rating officer at ICRA Ltd., a local unit of Moody'sThe nascent recovery in Indian firms' credit quality adds to signs that the pandemic-hit economy may be turning a corner. Still, many investors remain cautious and are piling into bonds that compensate them with higher coupons each time the notes suffer a rating downgrade.
Littleton, MAlittletonma.org

S&P Reaffirms Town of Littleton's Exemplary Bond Rating

LITTLETON — Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi is pleased to share that Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has reaffirmed the Town of Littleton’s bond rating of AAA, the highest grade awarded by the respected rating service. The rating reflects several years of high-quality financial conditions and low credit risk, and extremely strong confidence that the town will be able to meet its future financial obligations.
Georgia StatePosted by
CNN

Kelly Loeffler considers running again for Senate in Georgia

(CNN) — Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia met with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, as she considers whether to wage a rematch against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock next year when he runs for a full six-year term. "I haven't ruled it out," Loeffler told CNN. Asked why...
Orange County, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Metro Orlando-based AAA adds surface cleanliness tests to hotel ratings process

Sanitation at hotels has reached new levels after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the world to shutdown in fear of contracting the deadly virus. As a result, Heathrow-based AAA motor club which provides travel services, will add high-touch surface inspections to its regular evaluation of hotels, said a June release from the group. The test will be part of the company's criteria for its Diamond quality designation, the top status a property can achieve.
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Reach a Seven-Year High

Gas prices in the Sunshine State increased 12 cents a gallon last week, marking the highest they have been in Florida since the end of 2014. According to AAA, on Sunday, the average gallon of gas in Florida cost $2.97 while the national average stood at $3.08 a gallon. “The...
Lawcannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Legalization Bills Died In Three States This Week As Others Move Forward

Lawmakers in states across the country are taking up marijuana reform measures this year after a November election in which voters passed every state-level drug reform initiative put before them. But in three states—Maryland, Hawaii and Wyoming, bills to end cannabis prohibition this year have died in recent days as key legislative deadlines passed. Advocates said the failure of lawmakers in Hawaii, Maryland and Wyoming to move forward on the proposals means the harms of criminalization will continue to fall disproportionately on Black and brown communities in those states for at least another year, even as a majority of voters support legalization. “We will continue to see racially disproportionate enforcement throughout our state,” Luke Jones, director of Maryland NORML, told Marijuana Moment, “resulting in tens-of-thousands of avoidable police encounters and more arrest records we will pay to expunge next year.” Lawmakers in other states, meanwhile, including New York, Kansas, North Dakota, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Delaware and others, are still pursuing some form of cannabis reform this year. And in Virginia, the legislature last month sent a legalization bill to the governor’s desk. Broader drug reform efforts also got underway this year in California, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, Washington State and Virginia, where lawmakers have introduced a variety of bills during the 2021 session—some dealing with psychedelics but others that call for comprehensive decriminalization. At the national level, meanwhile, lawmakers recently reintroduced a proposal to allow state-legal marijuana businesses access to banking services, with legislation to end federal cannabis prohibition expected to be introduced soon. For now, here’s a look at the recent death of legalization bills in three states. Maryland Two separate marijuana legalization bills in Maryland expired this week, one backed by top leaders in the state Senate and a competing measure introduced by Del. Jazz Lewis (D) in the House.…