CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Malvern Prep Lacrosse Named Inter-Ac Champs!

malvernprep.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMalvern Prep Lacrosse realized a 14-5 victory over Haverford (12-6)...

www.malvernprep.org

Comments / 0

Related
mytjnow.com

Lacrosse gears up for new season

Winthrop’s lacrosse team is getting ready for its upcoming spring season. After finishing last season with seven wins and eight losses, the team is looking to come back better than ever. “We’re all pretty excited about the upcoming season. It’s been a long fall, but so far, we’re looking good,”...
SPORTS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Volleyball Advances

AC/GC volleyball gets a wins in three sets against Nodaway Valley in the class 2a region 3 tournament. The lady chargers will face Southwest Valley at 7pm Monday at South West Valley High School in Corning. AC/GC cross country will have their state qualifier meet in Panorama today. The girls...
EDUCATION
Alliance Review

Malvern remains unbeaten in league play

Malvern took care of business when it traveled to Newcomerstown for an IVC North Division game against the Trojans. The Hornets built a 31-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 44-14 victory. Bryson White scored on a 4-yard run and Johnny Walker raced 69 yards to paydirt as Malvern jumped...
MALVERN, OH
usalaxmagazine.com

Dialed In: Your Lacrosse Fix for Friday, Oct. 8

Good morning. Here’s the latest from around the lacrosse world:. 1. Marie McCool helped North Carolina win a national championship in 2016, but it was her love for soccer that initially attracted her to the school. Some cool facts on McCool, who will help lead the U.S. women during next weekend’s USA Lacrosse Fall Classic.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
96.7 The River

St. Ben’s Adds Varsity Lacrosse

St. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict is adding Varsity Women's Lacrosse to their list of collegiate sports. St. Ben's announced Wednesday that they will be playing their first games of varsity lacrosse in the spring of 2023. This year is the 50 year anniversary of Title IX. Athletic...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

BOYS SOCCER: The Inter-Ac League Where Every Game is A Playoff Game: Here is a Look at All the Teams Vying for the Title

After a Shortened Season for Some and No Season at All for others - This League is More than Ready for the Pitch. PHILADELPHIA- The Inter-Ac is one of the best soccer leagues in the state of Pennsylvania, and this contenders show it. Expect to see wire-to-wire finishes and nothing to come easy for these teams all season long. The games will involve an element of physicality, but the team who can balance it perfectly with finesse will ultimately be successful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Norwich Bulletin

Murphy named NFA boys lacrosse coach

NORWICH - Mike Murphy has been named the new boys lacrosse coach at Norwich Free Academy. Murphy has previously led the lacrosse programs at Montville, Lyme-Old Lyme and Wheeler high schools. Prior to that, he was a technical director and coach for the Groton Mystic Lacrosse Association. “I am thrilled...
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Oconee Enterprise

REGION CHAMPS: Lady Titans win region crown, prep for playoffs

The Lady Titans finished on top of Region 8-AAAA. North Oconee High School’s softball team claimed the 2021 region title last Saturday with a 5-4 win over Flowery Branch. That victory gave the Lady Titans (16-10, 10-5 Region 8-AAAA) a No. 1 seed in the Class AAAA state playoffs. It gives them home field advantage through at least the first two rounds.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Norwayne dominates defending state champ Madison

Senior Brynn Mowrer has thrived throughout her career in key moments and in big games. Facing the defending Div. II state champions and current co-OCC champions in Madison, she and sophomore spark plug Shelby Vaughn combined to help set the tone early and lift their team to a huge late season win.
SOCCER
WTVQ

Area prep players named to high school All-State Golf teams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Luke Coyle of Taylor County High School and Trinity Beth of. Marshall County High School have secured the honors of being Mr. Golf and Ms. Golf for the 2021 season. Coyle began his golf season with an appearance in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
miamisburgathletics.com

Richard Agans Named Boys Head Lacrosse Coach

Richard Agans becomes the Vikings Head Boys Lacrosse Coach pending board approval on 10/21/21. Agans started playing lacrosse in Hilliard in Junior High, playing for the Hilliard Darby Panthers in High School. He continued playing lacrosse in undergrad at Ohio Dominican University for a player coached club. He started officially coaching for the Dayton Lacrosse Club in 2009, after moving to Dayton to pursue a Masters of Science degree. In 2012 he accepted the Head Coach position at Centerville High School, where he coached for two seasons before taking over the program at Miami Valley School in 2015. In 2016 Coach Agans finished his PhD at Wright State University and began working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and moved to Miamisburg where he lives with his wife and two sons. In 2017 he joined the Miamisburg Vikings staff as the Junior Varsity Coach and Varsity Midfield Coach. His coaching philosophy centers around “fun through hard work” and always building upon fundamental concepts. He has been involved with the game of lacrosse for over 20 years as a player and coach and is excited to continue expanding the Vikings Lacrosse program over the years to come.
DAYTON, OH
washingtoncollegesports.com

Shoremen Lacrosse Featured In Inside Lacrosse

The most important thing is the time together. It was important 35 years ago when John Nostrant was at Washington College and playing in national championship games. It's just as important now — even though everything else has changed — particularly after a year in which the time together was so limited and so scrutinized.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FIELD HOCKEY: Episcopal Academy's Defense Dominates in Game Against Inter-Ac Challenger Academy of Notre Dame

VILLANOVA, PA-- Episcopal Academy used a strong defensive performance to defeat Academy of Notre Dame 6-1 Thursday afternoon at Burns Field. With the win, the Churchwomen remain undefeated in Inter-Ac play with a 4-0 record, 11-1 overall. The Fighting Irish received their first conference loss after winning their first three games.
VILLANOVA, PA
coloradocommunitymedia.com

From league champs to first-time regional champs

LIMON – Fort Lupton High School’s softball team made it to the state playoffs for a fifth straight time over the weekend. The only thing different about this trip is the Bluedevils are regional champions. FLHS captured its first regional crown by beating Delta 9-3 and by beating the host Limon Badgers 12-0 Oct. 16.
FORT LUPTON, CO
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

GIRLS SOCCER: Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Tops Notre Dame to Keep Sole Possession of Top Spot in Inter-Ac Standings, Watch Out Here Comes Penn Charter

League tables take shape as we enter the final weeks of Inter-Ac play. PHILADELPHIA- The Inter-Ac is heating up as we enter the cornerstone of league play. Currently, the top four teams are separated by only two games at most. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (11-0-1 overall, 7-0 league) shows absolutely no signs of slowing down or losing their top spot in the league. The Academy of Notre Dame (10-1-2 overall, 4-1-1 league) sits in second and has stayed consistent throughout this season with their only blemish coming in a loss to SCH. William Penn Charter (6-3-2 overall, 4-1-2 league) has climbed into third place and might just be peaking at the right time, while The Episcopal Academy (9-2-1 overall, 4-2-1 league) rounds out the top four.
SOCCER
hometownweekly.net

Pisano’s commitment solidifies family lacrosse legacy

Pictured fighting off a Westwood defender during last season's Division I South playoffs, Needham's Kristina Pisano (right) committed to play Division I lacrosse at Wagner College this past week. Photos by Mike Flanagan. Those who follow or are apart of Needham High School athletics have become very familiar with the...
NEEDHAM, MA
piedmontnewsonline.com

STATE CHAMPS!

OKLAHOMA CITY – Piedmont is building a dynasty. For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wildcats are Class 5A state champions after their 2-1 win over Coweta Saturday afternoon at OG&E Field in Oklahoma City. Piedmont (35-7) beat El Reno 12-2 in the quarterfinals then edged Pryor –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
newmilfordspectrum.com

Connecticut lacrosse players star for USA at Fall Classic

Eight Connecticut high school lacrosse players were part of the USA Select U-16 and U-18 lacrosse teams which swept the competition at USA Lacrosse’s Fall Classic in Maryland this weekend. That group included seven girls players, five of whom are part of the Connecticut Grizzlies program, which is run by...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy