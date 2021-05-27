Malvern Prep Lacrosse Named Inter-Ac Champs!

Richard Agans becomes the Vikings Head Boys Lacrosse Coach pending board approval on 10/21/21. Agans started playing lacrosse in Hilliard in Junior High, playing for the Hilliard Darby Panthers in High School. He continued playing lacrosse in undergrad at Ohio Dominican University for a player coached club. He started officially coaching for the Dayton Lacrosse Club in 2009, after moving to Dayton to pursue a Masters of Science degree. In 2012 he accepted the Head Coach position at Centerville High School, where he coached for two seasons before taking over the program at Miami Valley School in 2015. In 2016 Coach Agans finished his PhD at Wright State University and began working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and moved to Miamisburg where he lives with his wife and two sons. In 2017 he joined the Miamisburg Vikings staff as the Junior Varsity Coach and Varsity Midfield Coach. His coaching philosophy centers around “fun through hard work” and always building upon fundamental concepts. He has been involved with the game of lacrosse for over 20 years as a player and coach and is excited to continue expanding the Vikings Lacrosse program over the years to come.

