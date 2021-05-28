From Biden and South Korea, the Same Old Failed Policies
President Biden has to be happy with the headlines that came out of his first two meetings with foreign leaders. On April 16, Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the two expressed a united front on standing up to China. Then on May 21, Biden met South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who would be the other big piece to the Northeast Asian security puzzle, and secured headline-grabbing commitments on high-tech investment, North Korea, Taiwan, and vaccine cooperation.www.fairfieldsuntimes.com