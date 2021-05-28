Cancel
Flathead County, MT

Murder charge dropped against Flathead woman attacked by ex-husband

Fairfield Sun Times
 18 days ago

May 28—Seven months after shooting and killing her abusive ex-husband near a fishing hole in Paradise, Rachel Bellesen is a free woman. A judge on Tuesday permanently dismissed a charge of deliberate homicide against Bellesen, who maintains she was acting in self-defense when she killed Jacob Glace on Oct. 8. She says Glace, who had a documented history of violence against several women, attacked and tried to rape her that night, ripping at her clothes and leaving her with bruises. Shortly after shooting him, she drove to a gas station in Hot Springs and called 911 to report what had happened.

