Gov. Phil Scott lifts 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, social clubs in Vermont
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Friday announced that the 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and social clubs would be lifted effective Saturday. Scott noted that Vermonters age 18 to 29 went from less than 30% vaccinated to over 50% vaccinated, which factored in the state’s decision to lift the curfew. The change was announced during Friday’s press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the pandemic.www.miltonindependent.com