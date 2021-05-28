Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Gov. Phil Scott lifts 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, social clubs in Vermont

By Independent Staff
miltonindependent.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Friday announced that the 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and social clubs would be lifted effective Saturday. Scott noted that Vermonters age 18 to 29 went from less than 30% vaccinated to over 50% vaccinated, which factored in the state’s decision to lift the curfew. The change was announced during Friday’s press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the pandemic.

www.miltonindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Vaccines
Vermont State
Vermont Restaurants
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Clubs#Curfew#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
vermontjournal.com

Mask mandate lifted for vaccinated individuals, accelerates Vermont Forward Plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that because Vermont has already hit its necessary vaccination threshold with over 60% of the population receiving at least one dose, it will move into Step 3 of the Vermont Forward Plan more than two weeks ahead of the anticipated schedule. Additionally,...
ccenterdispatch.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
beckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont StateWCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. Air National Guard flight training this week

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The skies around South Burlington will be a little louder this week. The Vermont Air National Guard is flight training Tuesday through Thursday. It’s to prepare pilots for off-station training later this summer. On Tuesday, planes will take off and land between 8 a.m. and...