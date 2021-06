Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in general, you are not going to overcome your starting goalie giving up three howlers in a single playoff game (and maybe a fourth depending on how harsh you want to be on Kyle Palmieri’s game winning overtime goal).