It was as brutal a season as possible for Nick Mullens, but he’s found a new home with the Eagles. After showing well in his breakout 2018 season and retaining his backup job in 2019, he got his chance again in 2020. But like all things 49ers in 2020, it was disastrous. Missing many of the offense’s weapons, Mullens started to make poor decisions and poor throws as his footwork deteriorated, and that bad play snowballed. He finished with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his three years with San Francisco, he had a 64.5 completion percentage with 4,714 yards, 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.