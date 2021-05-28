Timbers' Savarese lauds Union's steadiness ahead of Sunday's stellar matchup
One of the best MLS matchups this weekend features two teams that have been balancing league play with Concacaf Champions League. The Portland Timbers, after a bit of a rocky start, have climbed to sixth in the Western Conference, while the Philadelphia Union are third in the East. Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese, on a Thursday media call, discussed his upcoming opponent in respectful terms ahead of Sunday's matchup at Subaru Park (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).www.mlssoccer.com