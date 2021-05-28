Timbers' Savarese lauds Union's steadiness ahead of Sunday's stellar matchup

Three goals, clean sheet, and an easy three points for the home team. Simple and to the point the Union played a complete game against lesser opposition and got the result they were supposed to. All told, that’s good news, though it does make player ratings a bit more tricky. Since Portland never seemed to ask much of the Union, we didn’t really get to see anything out of the ordinary from most Philadelphia players. Which isn’t a bad thing, but does make these ratings a little soft across the board. With that said, as always each player starts with a score of 5 and points are added or subtracted from there.