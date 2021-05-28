Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Timbers' Savarese lauds Union's steadiness ahead of Sunday's stellar matchup

By Phil West
MLSSoccer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best MLS matchups this weekend features two teams that have been balancing league play with Concacaf Champions League. The Portland Timbers, after a bit of a rocky start, have climbed to sixth in the Western Conference, while the Philadelphia Union are third in the East. Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese, on a Thursday media call, discussed his upcoming opponent in respectful terms ahead of Sunday's matchup at Subaru Park (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

www.mlssoccer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Mora
Person
Diego Valeri
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Jim Curtin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Lauds#Concacaf Champions League#The Portland Timbers#The Philadelphia Union#D C United 1 0#Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

In pictures: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Portland Timbers

PSP photographer Paul Rudderow was on hand Sunday night as the Philadelphia Union defeated the Portland Timbers in a cold, rainy but exciting game. Here’s what he saw. For more photos, check out Paul’s Flickr page and feel free to leave comments.
MLSchatsports.com

TFC II’s stellar passing highlights 1-1 draw with Union Omaha

TORONTO, CANADA—Union Omaha nearly won the league last year, while Toronto FC II didn’t get to kick a ball. On Wednesday, in their first-ever matchup, the two sides with the most differing experiences from the past year battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Coming off a loss against FC Tucson...
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Player Ratings: Philadelphia Union 3 – Portland Timbers

Three goals, clean sheet, and an easy three points for the home team. Simple and to the point the Union played a complete game against lesser opposition and got the result they were supposed to. All told, that’s good news, though it does make player ratings a bit more tricky. Since Portland never seemed to ask much of the Union, we didn’t really get to see anything out of the ordinary from most Philadelphia players. Which isn’t a bad thing, but does make these ratings a little soft across the board. With that said, as always each player starts with a score of 5 and points are added or subtracted from there.
MLStimbers.com

FARLEY | It's June: Here's what we've learned about 2021's Thorns and Timbers

Welcome to summer! And no, the calendar’s next season doesn’t technically begin until June 20, but anybody who says “well, actually” doesn’t need to be a part of your summer. It’s a new month, a new vibe, and a new chance to embrace 2021’s potential. Don’t let facts get in the way of your momentum.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Who is the Union’s best steal?

Having a more complete appreciation of the decisions Sporting Director Ernst Tanner has made and now faces is the purpose of this two-part post. The second part is scheduled for Thursday. To that end a review of MLS’s salary cap follows, together with the roster structure it mandates, and a “best guess” at what the Union’s roster looks like within the cap and its structure.
MLSESPN

Salloi scores in 71st, Sporting KC ties Austin FC 1-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. --  Daniel Salloi tied it in the 71st minute and Sporting Kansas City held on for a 1-1 draw with expansion Austin FC on Saturday. Johnny Russell challenged goalkeeper Brad Stuver for the loose ball from the deflection of Gianluca Busios long distance shot. Stuver slid to stop it, but Russell got a foot on it and it rebounded out to Salloi, who smashed it back into the net for Sporting (5-2-2).
MLSAustin Chronicle

Austin FC Closes Out Road Trip With Draw in Kansas City

For the second time in six weeks, Austin FC carried a 1-0 lead past the hour mark, and for the second time in six weeks, they saw that lead melt away. This time, however, the Verde escaped Children’s Mercy Park with a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City on a sweltering Saturday afternoon, capturing a point in the final leg of the eight-game road trip from Hell to begin the season. Next up, finally, mercifully, awaits a sold-out Q2 Stadium desperate to welcome its club home for the first time ever.
MLSPosted by
90min

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff 'pleased' with 8 points in 8 games

MLS expansion team Austin FC managed a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, enduring their roughest regular season match yet. Austin have had a difficult start to their inaugural season, kicking off with a stretch of eight straight road games as their stadium nears completion. They stand as...
MLSwyandottedaily.com

Salloi strikes as Sporting extends unbeaten run to four games in 1-1 draw

Daniel Salloi bagged his fourth goal of the season as Sporting Kansas City (5-2-2, 17 points) came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Austin FC (2-4-2, 8 points) in an encounter on Saturday afternoon at sun-drenched Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The 150th MLS sellout in...
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Austin FC earn unlikely point at Sporting KC thanks to ‘Cecigol’, Stuver

KANSAS CITY – The last time Austin FC scored a goal nearly 400 match-minutes ago was at Children’s Mercy Park, courtesy of Jon Gallagher. On Austin’s return to Kansas today, Cecilio Dominguez ended that drought. Unlike their first contest, though, when Austin were very much on top until Alex Ring’s red card swung that match in SKC’s favor, Sporting will be wondering how they came away from today’s game without the win?
Baseball94.3 Jack FM

Timber Rattlers no match for Whalen’s 3-homer game

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Peoria Chiefs hit five home runs to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 11-4 on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Brady Whalen did most of the damage with three homers and six RBI in the game. The Chiefs (11-17) took a...
UEFAlivesoccertv.com

Watch ESPN Brasil Soccer Schedule

Jun 16 7:30pm Louisville City vs Birmingham Legion USL Championship. Jun 16 8:00pm FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II USL Championship. Jun 16 8:00pm New York RB II vs Charlotte Independence USL Championship. Jun 16 8:00pm Rio Grande Valley vs Austin Bold USL Championship. Jun 16 9:00pm Colorado Springs...
MLSchatsports.com

MLS Fantasy: 5 sleepers to target for week 8

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 21: Alejandro Pozuelo #10 of Toronto FC dribbles the ball during an MLS game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BMO Field on August 21, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) After a week off of MLS Fantasy, due to the international break, the...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi emerging as a top forward in MLS

Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi may not have been the biggest name to come into MLS when he signed in 2016, but it is hard not to see his growing impact in the league. Salloi scored in the 71st minute on Saturday in Sporting Kansas City’s 1-1 home tie with Austin FC. The 24-year old Hungarian forward is now on four goals and two assists through nine games (seven starts) to start this season.
MLSLAG Confidential

The month ahead: Looking at the LA Galaxy’s June schedule

The LA Galaxy have gotten a three-week break in league play, probably a good pause after a good start to the season, but they’ll be back in action this weekend and so let’s take a look at the schedule for the month of June. There’s just three games this time...
MLSBirmingham Star

FC Dallas sign Argentine MF Facundo Quignon

FC Dallas announced the signing Monday of defensive midfielder Facundo Quignon from the Argentine club Lanus. The 28-year-old joins the MLS club on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will occupy an international roster slot. Quignon has spent eight seasons in the Primera Division in his native Argentina, tallying three goals and...
MLSwibwnewsnow.com

Sporting Earns Draw with Austin FC

Daniel Salloi bagged his fourth goal of the season as Sporting Kansas City (5-2-2, 17 points) came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Austin FC (2-4-2, 8 points) in an enthralling encounter on Saturday afternoon at sun-drenched Children’s Mercy Park. The 150th MLS sellout in stadium history saw...