Solicitor: Family confirms death of WVW board member

WILKES-BARRE — Wyoming Valley West board member Gary Richards died earlier this year, the Times Leader learned Friday night, capping two days of controversy and legal action surrounding his status including a heated meeting at which the matter was discussed. An email sent by Lars Anderson, a solicitor for the board, was forwarded to a reporter. In the email, Anderson confirmed he spoke with a member of Richards’ family, who confirmed he passed away at the end of March. Earlier Friday — a day after a contentious Wyoming Valley West school board meeting — a Forty Fort resident filed a civil lawsuit alleging violations of the state’s Sunshine Act stemming from a Zoom audio gap during that meeting. Andy Tuzinski, who separately is mayor of Forty Fort, filed the suit naming the school district and its directors while demanding Board President Joseph Mazur and Board Vice President Brian Dubaskas undergo training for open meetings. The suit is focused on Thursday’s 90-minute long meeting, during which discussions involved board member Gary Richards — who had not attended a meeting since November — and efforts to name his replacement. Whether Richards was deceased was discussed at the meeting, without a definitive answer. According to Tuzinski’s lawsuit, he claims school directors held a meeting Thursday advertised as general purposes with two items on the agenda. The meeting began at 9 a.m. and lasted for approximately 90 minutes. Since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school board has held meetings via Zoom giving the public an opportunity to address the board upon completion of a “form.” Once the form is submitted, an email is sent to the person with instructions to how to join the board’s Zoom meeting. Tuzinski in the suit said the board held Thursday’s meeting at an “unknown location” with attendance by the public limited to participation via Zoom. During Thursday’s meeting, Tuzinski says he expressed his comments and questions of his belief Mazur had engaged in “unconscionable and possibly illegal behavior” by attempting to suppress the public from learning Richards had died. Tuzinski in the suit alleges the Zoom platform was either shut off or failed for technical reasons. When the Zoom platform was restored, Tuzinski claims in the suit board members were seen talking but could not be heard. Tuzinski alleges he later learned Mazur directed microphones in front of board members be turned off resulting in the public not able to hear. According to the suit, Mazur ordered the microphones turned off because he “wanted to share something private with the board.” Mazur and Dubaskas could not be reached for comment Friday. Tuzinski claims the audio was turned off for approximately two minutes and 32 seconds as board members were seen being engaged in discussions of an unknown nature. When microphones were turned on, Tuzinski alleges in the suit there was no explanation to why they were turned off and what was discussed. A review of minutes of board meetings for several months dating to November 2020 does not show what board members attended or failed to attend meetings. Minutes also failed to show if roll call of board members were taken. Tuzinski is seeking the court to declare that the school board violated the state’s Sunshine Act, force the school board from implementing any actions voted upon at their Thursday meeting and order Mazur and Dubaskas to attend training to learn about the Sunshine Act. Meanwhile, in Anderson’s email, he is recommending that the district either holds a special meeting to replace Richards, or put the matter on the agenda for the next regularly scheduled meeting.